Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has decreased by -6.74 when compared to last closing price of 0.27.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMPO is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is $5.00, which is $1.75 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 23.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On August 04, 2023, TMPO’s average trading volume was 564.94K shares.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO’s stock has seen a -5.02% decrease for the week, with a -36.31% drop in the past month and a -22.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.50% for TMPO’s stock, with a -89.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -24.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3067. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -67.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 158.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.