Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TNK is -0.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TNK is $60.03, which is $15.12 above the current price. The public float for TNK is 24.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TNK on August 04, 2023 was 455.88K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TNK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)’s stock price has soared by 2.01 in relation to previous closing price of 43.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK’s stock has risen by 7.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.16% and a quarterly rise of 21.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.73% for TNK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.12. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 46.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.