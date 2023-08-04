Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.81relation to previous closing price of 88.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Synaptics CEO Says Chip Shortages Could Return Sooner Than You Think

Is It Worth Investing in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) is 20.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYNA is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) is $103.88, which is $14.22 above the current market price. The public float for SYNA is 39.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% of that float. On August 04, 2023, SYNA’s average trading volume was 623.64K shares.

SYNA’s Market Performance

The stock of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has seen a 1.71% increase in the past week, with a 6.58% rise in the past month, and a 1.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for SYNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for SYNA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.66% for the last 200 days.

SYNA Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYNA rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.65. In addition, Synaptics Incorporated saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYNA starting from HURLSTON MICHAEL E., who sale 46,981 shares at the price of $85.73 back on May 26. After this action, HURLSTON MICHAEL E. now owns 282,687 shares of Synaptics Incorporated, valued at $4,027,532 using the latest closing price.

Awsare Saleel, the of Synaptics Incorporated, sale 5,000 shares at $115.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Awsare Saleel is holding 33,755 shares at $576,402 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.52 for the present operating margin

+51.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synaptics Incorporated stands at +14.80. The total capital return value is set at 17.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.00. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA), the company’s capital structure generated 82.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.11. Total debt to assets is 36.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.