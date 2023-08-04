Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) has gone up by 4.88% for the week, with a 8.40% rise in the past month and a -18.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.86% for SUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for SUP’s stock, with a -15.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SUP is at 3.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUP is $10.00, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for SUP is 25.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for SUP on August 04, 2023 was 65.32K shares.

SUP) stock’s latest price update

Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE: SUP)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.50 in comparison to its previous close of 3.60, however, the company has experienced a 4.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUP stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUP in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $1 based on the research report published on March 19th of the previous year 2020.

SUP Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +9.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUP rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Superior Industries International Inc. saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUP starting from Trenary Timothy, who sale 12,899 shares at the price of $3.59 back on Jul 14. After this action, Trenary Timothy now owns 142,211 shares of Superior Industries International Inc., valued at $46,346 using the latest closing price.

Trenary Timothy, the Chief Financial Officer of Superior Industries International Inc., sale 10,628 shares at $3.67 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Trenary Timothy is holding 155,110 shares at $39,028 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.27 for the present operating margin

+11.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Industries International Inc. stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 15.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 30.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP), the company’s capital structure generated 319.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.