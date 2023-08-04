Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (SNCY) Stock: A -19.72% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has gone down by -16.84% for the week, with a -17.61% drop in the past month and a 3.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.21% for SNCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.72% for SNCY’s stock, with a -8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNCY is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNCY is $26.71, which is $8.98 above the current price. The public float for SNCY is 56.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCY on August 04, 2023 was 576.88K shares.

SNCY) stock’s latest price update

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY)’s stock price has plunge by -13.05relation to previous closing price of 20.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $19 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

SNCY Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -16.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.86. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 11.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Bricker Jude, who sale 14,789 shares at the price of $23.45 back on Jul 13. After this action, Bricker Jude now owns 76,691 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $346,864 using the latest closing price.

Bricker Jude, the Chief Executive Officer of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 22,998 shares at $23.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Bricker Jude is holding 76,691 shares at $537,183 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.23 for the present operating margin

+9.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.75. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 127.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.10. Total debt to assets is 41.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.