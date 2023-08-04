Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is $71.40, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for SF is 96.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SF on August 04, 2023 was 608.07K shares.

The stock price of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 62.81, but the company has seen a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/23 that M&A Is Expected to Pick Up in 2023 as Companies Adapt to Tougher Conditions

SF’s Market Performance

SF’s stock has risen by 0.70% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.02% and a quarterly rise of 10.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Stifel Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for SF’s stock, with a 3.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

SF Trading at 4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.01. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from Michaud Thomas B., who sale 24,036 shares at the price of $58.85 back on May 18. After this action, Michaud Thomas B. now owns 100,240 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $1,414,519 using the latest closing price.

Michaud Thomas B., the Senior Vice President of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $58.79 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Michaud Thomas B. is holding 124,276 shares at $1,175,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.