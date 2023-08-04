SiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of SiTime Corporation (SITM) has gone up by 14.23% for the week, with a 18.80% rise in the past month and a 29.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.95% for SITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.70% for SITM’s stock, with a 23.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SITM is 1.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is $142.00, which is -$5.3 below the current market price. The public float for SITM is 16.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On August 04, 2023, SITM’s average trading volume was 363.36K shares.

SITM) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for SITM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SITM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

SITM Trading at 18.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.08. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw 36.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Assaderaghi Fariborz, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $127.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Assaderaghi Fariborz now owns 107,263 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $139,700 using the latest closing price.

VASHIST RAJESH, the Chief Executive Officer of SiTime Corporation, sale 1,000 shares at $131.65 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that VASHIST RAJESH is holding 479,019 shares at $131,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+64.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corporation stands at +8.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.43. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corporation (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SiTime Corporation (SITM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.