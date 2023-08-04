Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.49x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) by analysts is $51.70, which is $8.04 above the current market price. The public float for SLGN is 83.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.29% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of SLGN was 578.16K shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 43.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SLGN’s Market Performance

SLGN’s stock has risen by 1.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly drop of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Silgan Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for SLGN’s stock, with a -12.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2023.

SLGN Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares sank -4.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.16. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -15.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 50,972 shares at the price of $54.08 back on Feb 09. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 709,501 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $2,756,515 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 16,510 shares at $54.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 760,473 shares at $896,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.