Should You Invest in ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZIMV is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZIMV is $11.00, which is -$6.24 below the current market price. The public float for ZIMV is 26.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.85% of that float. The average trading volume for ZIMV on August 04, 2023 was 306.45K shares.

ZIMV) stock’s latest price update

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has decreased by -6.23 compared to its previous closing price of 14.12. However, the company has seen a 5.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZIMV’s Market Performance

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has seen a 5.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.79% gain in the past month and a 71.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for ZIMV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.06% for ZIMV’s stock, with a 41.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIMV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIMV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ZIMV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ZIMV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

ZIMV Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +32.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.53. In addition, ZimVie Inc. saw 41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc., valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather, the below. of ZimVie Inc., purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+58.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc. stands at -6.99. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV), the company’s capital structure generated 74.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.