Should You Invest in Portland General Electric Company (POR) Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for POR is $53.17, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 96.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.09% of that float. The average trading volume for POR on August 04, 2023 was 839.91K shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR)’s stock price has plunge by -1.87relation to previous closing price of 47.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.15% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POR’s Market Performance

Portland General Electric Company (POR) has seen a -2.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.83% decline in the past month and a -6.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for POR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for POR’s stock, with a -2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POR Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR fell by -2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.58. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Kochavatr John Teeruk, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $51.12 back on May 08. After this action, Kochavatr John Teeruk now owns 15,489 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $153,360 using the latest closing price.

Sims Brett Michael, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,050 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sims Brett Michael is holding 10,978 shares at $96,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.