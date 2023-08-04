Should You Invest in PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) Now?

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AGS is at 2.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGS is $11.33, which is $3.05 above the current market price. The public float for AGS is 37.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for AGS on August 04, 2023 was 453.51K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGS) stock’s latest price update

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS)’s stock price has increased by 11.57 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. However, the company has seen a 15.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AGS’s Market Performance

AGS’s stock has risen by 15.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 45.70% and a quarterly rise of 51.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for PlayAGS Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.51% for AGS stock, with a simple moving average of 27.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

AGS Trading at 26.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +39.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGS rose by +14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.54. In addition, PlayAGS Inc. saw 49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGS starting from CHIBIB ADAM, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.80 back on May 17. After this action, CHIBIB ADAM now owns 40,122 shares of PlayAGS Inc., valued at $11,600 using the latest closing price.

Massion Anna, the Director of PlayAGS Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Massion Anna is holding 39,036 shares at $29,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+47.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for PlayAGS Inc. stands at -2.60. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.27. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on PlayAGS Inc. (AGS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,152.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.02. Total debt to assets is 83.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,135.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.