Should You Invest in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) Now?

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MCFT is at 1.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCFT is $35.67, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for MCFT is 17.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.53% of that float. The average trading volume for MCFT on August 04, 2023 was 168.73K shares.

MCFT) stock's latest price update

The stock of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) has decreased by -8.12 when compared to last closing price of 30.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCFT’s Market Performance

MCFT’s stock has fallen by -6.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.47% and a quarterly drop of -4.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for MCFT stock, with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCFT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCFT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MCFT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCFT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $29 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

MCFT Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCFT fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.21. In addition, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCFT starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who sale 335,500 shares at the price of $34.24 back on Feb 08. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 1,473,105 shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., valued at $11,487,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. stands at +8.22. The total capital return value is set at 51.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.45. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with 19.00 for asset returns.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.25. Total debt to assets is 18.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.22 and the total asset turnover is 2.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.