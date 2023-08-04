Should You Invest in Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXON is $240.50, which is $56.78 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 69.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AXON on August 04, 2023 was 859.34K shares.

AXON) stock’s latest price update

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)’s stock price has increased by 2.84 compared to its previous closing price of 177.10. However, the company has seen a -0.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that Taser Maker Axon Is the S&P 500’s Steepest Decliner. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

AXON’s Market Performance

AXON’s stock has fallen by -0.28% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.55% and a quarterly drop of -16.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for AXON stock, with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $236 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.25. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 9.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Isner Joshua, who sale 26,883 shares at the price of $193.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Isner Joshua now owns 290,965 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $5,191,179 using the latest closing price.

Kunins Jeffrey C, the CPO & CTO of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 22,900 shares at $193.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kunins Jeffrey C is holding 241,076 shares at $4,422,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.