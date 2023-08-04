Should You Invest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALUR is at 0.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALUR currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for ALUR on August 04, 2023 was 54.91K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ALUR) stock’s latest price update

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -27.03 in relation to its previous close of 7.25. However, the company has experienced a -49.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ALUR’s Market Performance

Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has experienced a -49.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -50.33% drop in the past month, and a -49.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for ALUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.15% for ALUR’s stock, with a -48.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALUR Trading at -49.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.93%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALUR fell by -27.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Allurion Technologies Inc. saw -47.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALUR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.