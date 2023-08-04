Should You Invest in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Now?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ARE is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ARE is $155.78, which is $36.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARE is 171.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ARE on August 04, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ARE) stock’s latest price update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has increased by 0.13 compared to its previous closing price of 122.22. However, the company has seen a -2.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE’s stock has fallen by -2.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.63% and a quarterly rise of 0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of -9.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

ARE Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.24. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -15.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $122.20 back on May 08. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 351,354 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $916,500 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $168.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 388,729 shares at $1,512,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.27 for the present operating margin

+31.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stands at +19.83. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 57.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.67. Total debt to assets is 30.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 107.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.