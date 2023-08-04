Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) has plunged by -3.10 when compared to previous closing price of 93.01, but the company has seen a -2.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/05/23 that Blackstone Agrees to Sell San Antonio Resort Hotel for $800 Million

Is It Worth Investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) Right Now?

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) by analysts is $110.29, which is $20.87 above the current market price. The public float for RHP is 57.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of RHP was 520.10K shares.

RHP’s Market Performance

RHP stock saw a decrease of -2.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for RHP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RHP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RHP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RHP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RHP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $103 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

RHP Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RHP fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.92. In addition, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. saw 10.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RHP starting from REED COLIN V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $97.04 back on Jun 05. After this action, REED COLIN V now owns 782,614 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., valued at $1,455,600 using the latest closing price.

REED COLIN V, the Exec. Chairman of the Board of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $95.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that REED COLIN V is holding 797,614 shares at $1,439,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.14 for the present operating margin

+20.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. stands at +7.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.32. Equity return is now at value 340.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), the company’s capital structure generated 3,136.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.91. Total debt to assets is 73.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,001.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.