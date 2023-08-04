Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) is $48.40, which is $5.06 above the current market price. The public float for RYAN is 96.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAN on August 04, 2023 was 731.43K shares.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RYAN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.32relation to previous closing price of 44.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYAN’s Market Performance

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has experienced a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.50% drop in the past month, and a 8.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for RYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.42% for RYAN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $51 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

RYAN Trading at 0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.74. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. saw 5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, who sale 5,825 shares at the price of $44.14 back on Jul 28. After this action, CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC now owns 0 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., valued at $257,097 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $45.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $1,127,870 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stands at +3.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.71.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 450.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 439.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (RYAN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.