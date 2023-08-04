RxSight Inc. (RXST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)’s stock price has decreased by -4.25 compared to its previous closing price of 31.85. However, the company has seen a -8.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXST is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RXST is $30.17, which is -$0.3 below the current price. The public float for RXST is 29.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXST on August 04, 2023 was 452.08K shares.

RXST’s Market Performance

RXST stock saw an increase of -8.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.99% and a quarterly increase of 68.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for RxSight Inc. (RXST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for RXST stock, with a simple moving average of 67.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $23 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

RXST Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -2.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST fell by -8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.85. In addition, RxSight Inc. saw 140.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Tammenoms Bakker Juliet, who purchase 480,000 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Tammenoms Bakker Juliet now owns 980,000 shares of RxSight Inc., valued at $6,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-129.21 for the present operating margin

+43.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc. stands at -136.22. The total capital return value is set at -39.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.44. Equity return is now at value -56.60, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc. (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 50.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc. (RXST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.