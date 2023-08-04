Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.69 in comparison to its previous close of 21.32, however, the company has experienced a -1.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is $51.90, which is $32.86 above the current market price. The public float for REPL is 52.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REPL on August 04, 2023 was 569.84K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has seen a -1.16% decrease in the past week, with a -13.19% drop in the past month, and a 8.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for REPL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.50% for REPL’s stock, with a -10.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

REPL Trading at -10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.72. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -29.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Jul 10. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 263,436 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $431,541 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Tanya, the Chief Dev. Op. Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 12,860 shares at $24.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Lewis Tanya is holding 135,293 shares at $309,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -31.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.