REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGNX is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is $41.36, which is $23.88 above the current market price. The public float for RGNX is 40.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.31% of that float. On August 04, 2023, RGNX’s average trading volume was 396.11K shares.

RGNX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) has decreased by -7.51 when compared to last closing price of 18.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RGNX’s Market Performance

RGNX’s stock has fallen by -2.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.86% and a quarterly drop of -13.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for REGENXBIO Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for RGNX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGNX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RGNX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $42 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

RGNX Trading at -8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -9.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGNX fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, REGENXBIO Inc. saw -22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGNX starting from PAKOLA STEVE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $22.17 back on Jan 03. After this action, PAKOLA STEVE now owns 12,175 shares of REGENXBIO Inc., valued at $69,559 using the latest closing price.

Vasista Vittal, the Chief Financial Officer of REGENXBIO Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $30.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Vasista Vittal is holding 135,160 shares at $72,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-233.20 for the present operating margin

+40.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for REGENXBIO Inc. stands at -248.68. The total capital return value is set at -35.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.55. Equity return is now at value -49.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

Based on REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.52. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.