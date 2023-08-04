Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) has dropped by -2.90 compared to previous close of 47.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Right Now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RRR is 2.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RRR is $51.82, which is $6.49 above the current price. The public float for RRR is 53.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RRR on August 04, 2023 was 470.43K shares.

RRR’s Market Performance

RRR’s stock has seen a -5.12% decrease for the week, with a 0.50% rise in the past month and a -1.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Red Rock Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.75% for RRR’s stock, with a 2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $45 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

RRR Trading at -4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.08. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc. saw 14.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRR starting from Finch Robert A, who sale 22,663 shares at the price of $39.41 back on Sep 15. After this action, Finch Robert A now owns 111,214 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc., valued at $893,149 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.68 for the present operating margin

+56.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. stands at +12.35. The total capital return value is set at 19.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.92. Equity return is now at value 489.10, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 6,895.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.57. Total debt to assets is 90.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,825.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.