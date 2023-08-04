Real-Time Update: Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen a -3.00% decrease in the past week, with a 14.43% gain in the past month, and a 25.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for SPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.07% for SPT’s stock, with a -3.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPT is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPT is $62.33, which is $8.2 above the current price. The public float for SPT is 46.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPT on August 04, 2023 was 864.97K shares.

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 52.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $61 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.72. In addition, Sprout Social Inc. saw -5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $55.24 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc., valued at $994,392 using the latest closing price.

Del Preto Joseph, the CFO and Treasurer of Sprout Social Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $46.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Del Preto Joseph is holding 139,877 shares at $69,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc. stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -35.70, with -17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc. (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.