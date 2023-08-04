Real-Time Update: Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a -11.03% drop in the past month, and a -7.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.25% for PEGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.74% for PEGY’s stock, with a -38.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEGY is 2.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PEGY is $5.60, which is $4.49 above the current price. The public float for PEGY is 6.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEGY on August 04, 2023 was 73.93K shares.

PEGY) stock’s latest price update

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 1.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PEGY Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEGY fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2495. In addition, Pineapple Energy Inc. saw -48.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEGY starting from NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, who sale 65,969 shares at the price of $1.69 back on Dec 15. After this action, NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST now owns 1,614,438 shares of Pineapple Energy Inc., valued at $111,593 using the latest closing price.

NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST, the 10% Owner of Pineapple Energy Inc., sale 44,650 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that NORTHERN PACIFIC GROWTH INVEST is holding 1,680,407 shares at $82,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.95 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pineapple Energy Inc. stands at -11.91. Equity return is now at value -96.90, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.