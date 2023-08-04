Real-Time Update: Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has seen a -9.24% decrease in the past week, with a -5.92% drop in the past month, and a -1.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for DLB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.57% for DLB’s stock, with a 0.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) Right Now?

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLB is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DLB is $98.00, which is $12.74 above the current price. The public float for DLB is 58.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLB on August 04, 2023 was 333.70K shares.

DLB) stock’s latest price update

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.63 compared to its previous closing price of 87.84. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DLB Trading at -5.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLB fell by -9.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.47. In addition, Dolby Laboratories Inc. saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLB starting from YEAMAN KEVIN J, who sale 27,090 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, YEAMAN KEVIN J now owns 51,879 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc., valued at $2,438,100 using the latest closing price.

SHERMAN MARK ANDREW, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Dolby Laboratories Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $89.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that SHERMAN MARK ANDREW is holding 56,730 shares at $1,869,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.33 for the present operating margin

+88.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolby Laboratories Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.22. Total debt to assets is 1.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.