Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF)’s stock price has increased by 1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 108.56. However, the company has seen a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RJF is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RJF is $118.89, which is $10.97 above the current price. The public float for RJF is 191.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on August 04, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF’s stock has seen a 1.08% increase for the week, with a 6.31% rise in the past month and a 30.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.76% for RJF stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $112 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $108.08. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 2.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Carter Horace, who sale 3,753 shares at the price of $109.12 back on Jul 31. After this action, Carter Horace now owns 19,515 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $409,527 using the latest closing price.

Dowdle Jeffrey A, the COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 5,281 shares at $96.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Dowdle Jeffrey A is holding 48,314 shares at $508,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.11 for the present operating margin

+94.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.48. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.