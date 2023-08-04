Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Qualys Inc. (QLYS) by analysts is $128.60, which is -$13.83 below the current market price. The public float for QLYS is 36.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of QLYS was 326.05K shares.

QLYS) stock’s latest price update

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 138.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QLYS’s Market Performance

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) has experienced a 1.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.30% rise in the past month, and a 27.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for QLYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for QLYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QLYS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QLYS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QLYS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $135 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

QLYS Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLYS rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.50. In addition, Qualys Inc. saw 23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QLYS starting from Thakar Sumedh S, who sale 3,467 shares at the price of $140.07 back on Aug 01. After this action, Thakar Sumedh S now owns 163,140 shares of Qualys Inc., valued at $485,621 using the latest closing price.

Thakar Sumedh S, the CEO & President of Qualys Inc., sale 700 shares at $140.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Thakar Sumedh S is holding 163,140 shares at $98,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.53 for the present operating margin

+78.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualys Inc. stands at +22.14. The total capital return value is set at 31.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.31. Equity return is now at value 34.10, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualys Inc. (QLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.73. Total debt to assets is 5.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Qualys Inc. (QLYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.