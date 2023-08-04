Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s stock price has increased by 9.66 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. However, the company has seen a 7.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) is 36.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) is $4.75, which is $0.89 above the current market price. The public float for PBYI is 39.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% of that float. On August 04, 2023, PBYI’s average trading volume was 215.69K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI’s stock has seen a 7.52% increase for the week, with a 25.73% rise in the past month and a 47.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.73% for Puma Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.16% for PBYI’s stock, with a 10.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 60,698 shares at the price of $3.31 back on Jul 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,978,343 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $200,983 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 14,680 shares at $3.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 144,348 shares at $48,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.