ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.77 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a 5.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PMN is 0.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) is $26.00, which is $22.9 above the current market price. The public float for PMN is 7.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On August 04, 2023, PMN’s average trading volume was 286.66K shares.

PMN’s Market Performance

PMN stock saw a decrease of 5.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -51.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.73% for ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.06% for PMN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -39.57% for the last 200 days.

PMN Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.79%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMN rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. saw -28.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMN

The total capital return value is set at -593.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -458.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (PMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.