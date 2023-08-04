Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) is 4.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRST is 2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is $5.00, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for PRST is 32.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On August 04, 2023, PRST’s average trading volume was 623.91K shares.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has decreased by -9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.61. However, the company has seen a -13.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRST’s Market Performance

PRST’s stock has fallen by -13.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -40.87% and a quarterly rise of 17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.16% for Presto Automation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.98% for PRST’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares sank -37.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -13.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Presto Automation Inc. saw 42.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Casanova Xavier, who sale 17,825 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Casanova Xavier now owns 516,609 shares of Presto Automation Inc., valued at $68,804 using the latest closing price.

Casanova Xavier, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc., sale 14,853 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Casanova Xavier is holding 534,434 shares at $52,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with -36.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.