Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) is 37.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POWI is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) is $92.00, which is $9.96 above the current market price. The public float for POWI is 56.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.79% of that float. On August 04, 2023, POWI’s average trading volume was 387.42K shares.

POWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ: POWI) has decreased by -4.96 when compared to last closing price of 90.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POWI’s Market Performance

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has experienced a -10.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month, and a 16.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for POWI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.88% for POWI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for POWI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for POWI in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $82 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

POWI Trading at -6.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWI fell by -10.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.64. In addition, Power Integrations Inc. saw 19.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POWI starting from Yee Yang Chiah, who sale 1,381 shares at the price of $91.43 back on Jun 15. After this action, Yee Yang Chiah now owns 34,474 shares of Power Integrations Inc., valued at $126,264 using the latest closing price.

Matthews David MH, the Chief Technical Officer of Power Integrations Inc., sale 4,429 shares at $88.55 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Matthews David MH is holding 89,193 shares at $392,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.71 for the present operating margin

+56.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Power Integrations Inc. stands at +26.24. The total capital return value is set at 21.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.32. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Power Integrations Inc. (POWI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.14. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.