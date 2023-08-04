Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PPSI is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PPSI is $12.00, which is $5.11 above the current price. The public float for PPSI is 7.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PPSI on August 04, 2023 was 142.20K shares.

PPSI) stock's latest price update

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.22 in relation to its previous close of 7.59. However, the company has experienced a -4.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PPSI’s Market Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has seen a -4.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.56% decline in the past month and a 26.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.54% for PPSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.37% for PPSI stock, with a simple moving average of 56.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw 157.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 1,900,859 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $27,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.92 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -13.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.