Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.22 in relation to its previous close of 2.92. However, the company has experienced a -1.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is $7.50, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for PFMT is 62.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFMT on August 04, 2023 was 319.98K shares.

PFMT’s Market Performance

The stock of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a 8.94% rise in the past month, and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for PFMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for PFMT’s stock, with a -6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

PFMT Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.51%, as shares surge +7.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw -25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on May 10. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 15,793,291 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $78,300 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, purchase 300,182 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 15,763,291 shares at $798,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

-6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.31. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.26. Total debt to assets is 18.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.