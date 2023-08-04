Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) Stock: A 10.26% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has seen a 1.83% increase in the past week, with a 19.37% gain in the past month, and a 16.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for PKG.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.26% for PKG’s stock, with a 16.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Right Now?

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is $143.00, which is -$15.66 below the current market price. The public float for PKG is 88.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKG on August 04, 2023 was 671.37K shares.

PKG) stock’s latest price update

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.38 compared to its previous closing price of 154.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/25/23 that This Packaging Stock Is the S&P 500’s Best Performer. Here’s Why It’s Surging.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PKG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $139 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

PKG Trading at 15.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKG rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.03. In addition, Packaging Corporation of America saw 21.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PKG starting from Ridley Bruce A, who sale 3,493 shares at the price of $155.22 back on Aug 02. After this action, Ridley Bruce A now owns 14,034 shares of Packaging Corporation of America, valued at $542,183 using the latest closing price.

Schneider Robert Andrew, the SVP & CIO of Packaging Corporation of America, sale 15,000 shares at $152.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Schneider Robert Andrew is holding 22,595 shares at $2,292,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PKG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.36 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Packaging Corporation of America stands at +12.05. The total capital return value is set at 23.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Packaging Corporation of America (PKG), the company’s capital structure generated 76.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.24. Total debt to assets is 33.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.