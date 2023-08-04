Owens Corning (OC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC)’s stock price has dropped by -1.18 in relation to previous closing price of 141.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Right Now?

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Owens Corning (OC) by analysts is $152.00, which is $14.61 above the current market price. The public float for OC is 89.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of OC was 865.59K shares.

OC’s Market Performance

OC stock saw an increase of 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.99% and a quarterly increase of 31.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.28% for Owens Corning (OC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.48% for OC’s stock, with a 37.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $133 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

OC Trading at 12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OC rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.90. In addition, Owens Corning saw 64.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OC starting from Doerfler Mari, who sale 300 shares at the price of $117.91 back on Jun 07. After this action, Doerfler Mari now owns 4,873 shares of Owens Corning, valued at $35,373 using the latest closing price.

Smith Gunner, the President, Roofing of Owens Corning, sale 6,900 shares at $115.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Smith Gunner is holding 31,153 shares at $793,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.52 for the present operating margin

+27.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens Corning stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 23.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 27.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Owens Corning (OC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.34. Total debt to assets is 29.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Owens Corning (OC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.