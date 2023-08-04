Ouster Inc. (OUST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ouster Inc. (OUST) is $9.23, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for OUST is 35.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on August 04, 2023 was 944.32K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OUST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 5.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

OUST’s Market Performance

Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen a 7.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.39% gain in the past month and a 54.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for OUST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for OUST’s stock, with a -34.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

OUST Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST rose by +7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw -32.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from SPENCER DARIEN, who sale 241 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Jun 16. After this action, SPENCER DARIEN now owns 265,826 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $1,403 using the latest closing price.

Dickerman Nathan, the President of Field Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 3,880 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Dickerman Nathan is holding 113,087 shares at $21,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-354.44 for the present operating margin

+26.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -337.71. Equity return is now at value -121.80, with -88.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.