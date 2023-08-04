Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 3.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ORN is at 0.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ORN is $5.33, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for ORN is 29.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.34% of that float. The average trading volume for ORN on August 04, 2023 was 75.64K shares.

ORN’s Market Performance

ORN stock saw an increase of 12.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 32.51% and a quarterly increase of 47.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.11% for ORN’s stock, with a 41.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ORN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2023.

ORN Trading at 32.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +31.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORN rose by +12.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Orion Group Holdings Inc. saw 57.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORN starting from Smith Quentin P. Jr., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Jun 14. After this action, Smith Quentin P. Jr. now owns 77,278 shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc., valued at $2,660 using the latest closing price.

Smith Quentin P. Jr., the Director of Orion Group Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Smith Quentin P. Jr. is holding 76,278 shares at $2,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+6.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Group Holdings Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -6.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.61. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN), the company’s capital structure generated 48.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.57. Total debt to assets is 18.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91 and the total asset turnover is 2.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Orion Group Holdings Inc. (ORN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.