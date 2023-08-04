Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Open Text Corporation (OTEX) by analysts is $49.10, which is $10.09 above the current market price. The public float for OTEX is 266.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.92% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of OTEX was 455.91K shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 40.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

OTEX’s Market Performance

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has experienced a -9.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.21% drop in the past month, and a 4.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.08% for OTEX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

OTEX Trading at -7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares sank -3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.51. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 28.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+60.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +11.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.61. Total debt to assets is 43.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.