Omeros Corporation (OMER) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OMER is 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OMER is $8.50, which is $11.05 above the current price. The public float for OMER is 60.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMER on August 04, 2023 was 662.07K shares.

OMER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) has surged by 6.33 when compared to previous closing price of 3.95, but the company has seen a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OMER’s Market Performance

OMER’s stock has fallen by -3.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.65% and a quarterly drop of -14.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for Omeros Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.94% for OMER’s stock, with a 0.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMER stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OMER by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMER in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2022.

OMER Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMER fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Omeros Corporation saw 85.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMER starting from Cable Thomas J., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on May 22. After this action, Cable Thomas J. now owns 35,067 shares of Omeros Corporation, valued at $32,650 using the latest closing price.

HANISH ARNOLD C, the Director of Omeros Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $6.46 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that HANISH ARNOLD C is holding 0 shares at $32,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMER

The total capital return value is set at -35.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.37. Equity return is now at value 303.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Omeros Corporation (OMER), the company’s capital structure generated 546.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.53. Total debt to assets is 79.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 430.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omeros Corporation (OMER) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.