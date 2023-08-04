OceanPal Inc. (OP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP)’s stock price has soared by 6.86 in relation to previous closing price of 1.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for OP is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 1.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.03% of that float. The average trading volume for OP on August 04, 2023 was 142.49K shares.

OP’s Market Performance

The stock of OceanPal Inc. (OP) has seen a 16.15% increase in the past week, with a 15.43% rise in the past month, and a -64.04% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.45% for OP’s stock, with a -89.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at -20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +16.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6223. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -91.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+55.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at -1.71. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.