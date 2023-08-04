Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is 33.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OII is 2.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is $21.71, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for OII is 98.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On August 04, 2023, OII’s average trading volume was 807.24K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) has plunged by -0.28 when compared to previous closing price of 21.50, but the company has seen a 1.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OII’s Market Performance

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has seen a 1.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.61% gain in the past month and a 30.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for OII. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.00% for OII stock, with a simple moving average of 22.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OII stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for OII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OII in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $25 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

OII Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +12.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OII rose by +1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.45. In addition, Oceaneering International Inc. saw 22.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OII starting from GOODWIN DEANNA L, who sale 48,303 shares at the price of $16.57 back on May 15. After this action, GOODWIN DEANNA L now owns 19,899 shares of Oceaneering International Inc., valued at $800,526 using the latest closing price.

Childress Earl, the SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. of Oceaneering International Inc., sale 9,251 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Childress Earl is holding 79,391 shares at $161,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.37 for the present operating margin

+14.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oceaneering International Inc. stands at +1.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), the company’s capital structure generated 167.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.67. Total debt to assets is 42.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.