NextNav Inc. (NN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NN is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NextNav Inc. (NN) is $9.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for NN is 56.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On August 04, 2023, NN’s average trading volume was 276.78K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NN) stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.98 in comparison to its previous close of 3.15, however, the company has experienced a 13.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/04/22 that Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts for Energy

NN’s Market Performance

NextNav Inc. (NN) has experienced a 13.47% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.71% rise in the past month, and a 67.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.11% for NN’s stock, with a 22.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NN Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +16.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN rose by +13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, NextNav Inc. saw 15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sale 120 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Jun 20. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 38,333 shares of NextNav Inc., valued at $347 using the latest closing price.

Shams Sammaad, the VP-Corporate Controller of NextNav Inc., sale 6,744 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Shams Sammaad is holding 38,453 shares at $15,174 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1669.28 for the present operating margin

-294.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc. stands at -1021.80. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -39.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NextNav Inc. (NN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.