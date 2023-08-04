NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has decreased by -4.38 when compared to last closing price of 52.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NEP is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEP is $76.64, which is $25.68 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 85.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume for NEP on August 04, 2023 was 874.40K shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP’s stock has seen a -6.41% decrease for the week, with a -13.89% drop in the past month and a -6.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for NextEra Energy Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.23% for NEP’s stock, with a -23.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares sank -10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.75. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.