Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) Stock Showcases -1.75% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MSI stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly decline of -1.72% and a quarterly plunge of -0.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.41% for Motorola Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.75% for MSI stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) is above average at 35.97x. The 36-month beta value for MSI is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MSI is $315.40, which is $17.19 above than the current price. The public float for MSI is 166.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of MSI on August 04, 2023 was 842.63K shares.

MSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has surged by 0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 287.65, but the company has seen a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $320 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

MSI Trading at 0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MSI fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $292.44. In addition, Motorola Solutions Inc. saw 11.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MSI starting from WINKLER JASON J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $298.01 back on May 19. After this action, WINKLER JASON J now owns 6,963 shares of Motorola Solutions Inc., valued at $596,020 using the latest closing price.

DUNNING KAREN E, the SVP, Human Resources of Motorola Solutions Inc., sale 3,024 shares at $294.84 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that DUNNING KAREN E is holding 1,233 shares at $891,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorola Solutions Inc. stands at +14.96. The total capital return value is set at 27.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.79.

Based on Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), the company’s capital structure generated 5,647.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.26. Total debt to assets is 51.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5,544.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.