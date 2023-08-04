Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has decreased by -0.30 when compared to last closing price of 3.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Mizuho Americas to Acquire Placement Agent Capstone Partners

Is It Worth Investing in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Right Now?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MFG is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MFG is $3.66, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for MFG is 11.44B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for MFG on August 04, 2023 was 838.16K shares.

MFG’s Market Performance

MFG’s stock has seen a 1.53% increase for the week, with a 6.07% rise in the past month and a 16.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for MFG’s stock, with a 15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MFG Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFG rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. saw 16.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MFG starting from MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC, who sale 64,745 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Nov 25. After this action, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC now owns 3,093,750 shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc., valued at $651,335 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stands at +11.03. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.