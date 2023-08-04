Mistras Group Inc. (MG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, MG stock has gone down by -18.07%, with a monthly decline of -20.73% and a quarterly plunge of -25.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Mistras Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.89% for MG stock, with a simple moving average of 0.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) Right Now?

Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MG is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MG is $11.00, which is $4.88 above the current price. The public float for MG is 19.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MG on August 04, 2023 was 145.09K shares.

MG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE: MG) has decreased by -20.93 when compared to last closing price of 7.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MG Trading at -18.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MG fell by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.65. In addition, Mistras Group Inc. saw 24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.72 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mistras Group Inc. stands at +0.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mistras Group Inc. (MG), the company’s capital structure generated 122.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 45.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 111.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mistras Group Inc. (MG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.