MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) has increased by 7.49 when compared to last closing price of 113.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) Right Now?

MGP Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGPI is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGPI is $129.00, which is $5.37 above the current price. The public float for MGPI is 13.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGPI on August 04, 2023 was 109.82K shares.

MGPI’s Market Performance

MGPI stock saw an increase of 8.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.41% and a quarterly increase of 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.89% for MGPI’s stock, with a 16.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGPI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MGPI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGPI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $125 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

MGPI Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +15.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGPI rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.38. In addition, MGP Ingredients Inc. saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGPI starting from Seaberg Karen, who sale 880 shares at the price of $113.57 back on Aug 02. After this action, Seaberg Karen now owns 159,943 shares of MGP Ingredients Inc., valued at $99,942 using the latest closing price.

Mingus Lori L.S., the Director of MGP Ingredients Inc., sale 324 shares at $113.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Mingus Lori L.S. is holding 53,542 shares at $36,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+32.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGP Ingredients Inc. stands at +13.88. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.65.

Based on MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 20.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.