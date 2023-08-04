MDxHealth SA (MDXH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MDXH is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MDXH is $9.74, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for MDXH is 26.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for MDXH on August 04, 2023 was 138.41K shares.

MDXH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) has jumped by 8.12 compared to previous close of 3.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MDXH’s Market Performance

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has seen a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.54% gain in the past month and a 3.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for MDXH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for MDXH’s stock, with a -21.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDXH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDXH stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MDXH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MDXH in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $7 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

MDXH Trading at 6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDXH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +15.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDXH rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, MDxHealth SA saw -41.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDXH starting from MVM Partners, LLC, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Feb 03. After this action, MVM Partners, LLC now owns 45,504,584 shares of MDxHealth SA, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDXH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.67 for the present operating margin

+38.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for MDxHealth SA stands at -118.86. The total capital return value is set at -72.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -88.59.

Based on MDxHealth SA (MDXH), the company’s capital structure generated 427.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.03. Total debt to assets is 33.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 408.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MDxHealth SA (MDXH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.