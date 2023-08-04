Maximus Inc. (MMS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, MMS stock has gone down by -4.36%, with a monthly decline of -4.79% and a quarterly plunge of -3.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Maximus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.08% for MMS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Right Now?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Maximus Inc. (MMS) by analysts is $100.00, which is $20.42 above the current market price. The public float for MMS is 60.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On August 04, 2023, the average trading volume of MMS was 318.04K shares.

MMS) stock’s latest price update

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.10 in relation to previous closing price of 82.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $105 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

MMS Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.46. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw 8.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Link Michelle F., who sale 1,968 shares at the price of $79.53 back on May 15. After this action, Link Michelle F. now owns 2,081 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $156,515 using the latest closing price.

Baylinson Ilene R., the General Mgr – Health & Human of Maximus Inc., sale 9,550 shares at $82.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Baylinson Ilene R. is holding 10,044 shares at $790,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+18.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +4.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc. (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 97.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.29. Total debt to assets is 37.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maximus Inc. (MMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.