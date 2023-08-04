Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) has plunged by -6.85 when compared to previous closing price of 59.83, but the company has seen a -4.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) Right Now?

Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBUU is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MBUU is $67.14, which is $11.41 above the current price. The public float for MBUU is 20.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBUU on August 04, 2023 was 140.89K shares.

MBUU’s Market Performance

The stock of Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has seen a -4.62% decrease in the past week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month, and a -2.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for MBUU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.52% for MBUU stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBUU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MBUU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MBUU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $69 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

MBUU Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBUU fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.73. In addition, Malibu Boats Inc. saw 4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBUU starting from Springer Jackie D. Jr., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.06 back on Jun 07. After this action, Springer Jackie D. Jr. now owns 120,451 shares of Malibu Boats Inc., valued at $1,501,402 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Ritchie L., the Chief Operating Officer of Malibu Boats Inc., sale 7,473 shares at $61.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Anderson Ritchie L. is holding 38,847 shares at $462,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+24.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Malibu Boats Inc. stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 36.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.27. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 19.80 for asset returns.

Based on Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU), the company’s capital structure generated 26.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.76. Total debt to assets is 15.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.