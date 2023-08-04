Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU)’s stock price has soared by 1.95 in relation to previous closing price of 376.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/23 that Lululemon Stock Surges. It’s Still In Demand.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is 51.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LULU is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is $420.02, which is $31.43 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 105.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On August 04, 2023, LULU’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has seen a 3.57% increase in the past week, with a 2.13% rise in the past month, and a 0.23% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.40% for LULU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $425 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at 3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $379.55. In addition, Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw 19.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from BURGOYNE CELESTE, who sale 17,343 shares at the price of $362.00 back on Mar 31. After this action, BURGOYNE CELESTE now owns 15,302 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc., valued at $6,278,170 using the latest closing price.

Henry Kathryn, the Director of Lululemon Athletica Inc., sale 189 shares at $351.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Henry Kathryn is holding 4,102 shares at $66,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica Inc. stands at +10.54. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 17.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.